Jobs on the line with massive fishing quota cuts looming – IFPO

The Irish fishing industry is bracing for a tough year ahead as it has emerged that massive quota reductions are being recommended for 2026.

The mackerel quota is set to reduce by 70%, equating to approximately €66 million in revenue.

While, quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

This follows scientific advice to protect the species that have declined.

CEO of the IFPO, Aodh O’Donnell, says if the EU had stepped in when non-member states were severely overfishing, this could have been prevented.

Now, he says, jobs are on the line: