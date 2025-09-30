Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Jobs on the line with massive fishing quota cuts looming – IFPO

The Irish fishing industry is bracing for a tough year ahead as it has emerged that massive quota reductions are being recommended for 2026.

The mackerel quota is set to reduce by 70%, equating to approximately €66 million in revenue.

While, quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

This follows scientific advice to protect the species that have declined.

CEO of the IFPO, Aodh O’Donnell, says if the EU had stepped in when non-member states were severely overfishing, this could have been prevented.

Now, he says, jobs are on the line:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Woman sentenced for fraud against Limavady medical practice

30 September 2025
Donegal Womens Centre Annual Report
News, Audio

Donegal Women’s Centre provides record level of support in 2024

30 September 2025
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line with massive fishing quota cuts looming – IFPO

30 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Churchill and Burnfoot

30 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Woman sentenced for fraud against Limavady medical practice

30 September 2025
Donegal Womens Centre Annual Report
News, Audio

Donegal Women’s Centre provides record level of support in 2024

30 September 2025
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jobs on the line with massive fishing quota cuts looming – IFPO

30 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Churchill and Burnfoot

30 September 2025
luh-new-1
News

Over €88,500 spent in debt collection fees at LUH from 2013-2022

30 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube