Multi-agency operation combating environmental and wildlife crime conducted in Donegal

A multi-agency operation to combat environmental and wildlife crime was recently conducted in Donegal.

Inland Fisheries Ireland carried out inspections of refrigerated and other vehicles at a checkpoint in a bid to detect any illegal nets or fish possessed in breach of fisheries regulations or by-laws.

Other agencies involved were An Garda Síochána, Donegal County Council, the Loughs Agency, Revenue, the Department of Social Protection, Transfrontier Shipping, and National Parks & Wildlife Service.

Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, September 30th

30 September 2025
News

Multi-agency operation combating environmental and wildlife crime conducted in Donegal

30 September 2025
News

Almost 23,000 people in Donegal eligible for Public Services Companion Pass

30 September 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Row breaks out between Deputy Doherty and Taoiseach over plans for new bike shed at NMH

30 September 2025
