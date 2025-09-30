Multi-agency operation combating environmental and wildlife crime conducted in Donegal

A multi-agency operation to combat environmental and wildlife crime was recently conducted in Donegal.

Inland Fisheries Ireland carried out inspections of refrigerated and other vehicles at a checkpoint in a bid to detect any illegal nets or fish possessed in breach of fisheries regulations or by-laws.

Other agencies involved were An Garda Síochána, Donegal County Council, the Loughs Agency, Revenue, the Department of Social Protection, Transfrontier Shipping, and National Parks & Wildlife Service.