Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Price of four-bed detached house in Q3 of 2025 up nearly 9%

In Donegal, the average price of a four-bedroom detached house in the third quarter of 2025 has increased by nearly 9% when compared to last year.

According to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report, the average price is now €384,000, up 8.8% on a year ago.

Nationally, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home in the third quarter was just over €421,000.

Listed prices are now, on average, 5.9% higher than a year ago, 39% above their pre-COVID levels and just 10% below their Celtic Tiger peak.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-09-29 174615
News, Audio, Top Stories

Price of four-bed detached house in Q3 of 2025 up nearly 9%

30 September 2025
News

Reservoir disruption to cause supply disruptions in Ramelton today

30 September 2025
Ballymacool 1
News, Top Stories

Social housing developments approved for Letterkenny and Killybegs

30 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday September 29th

29 September 2025
