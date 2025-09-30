Price of four-bed detached house in Q3 of 2025 up nearly 9%

In Donegal, the average price of a four-bedroom detached house in the third quarter of 2025 has increased by nearly 9% when compared to last year.

According to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report, the average price is now €384,000, up 8.8% on a year ago.

Nationally, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home in the third quarter was just over €421,000.

Listed prices are now, on average, 5.9% higher than a year ago, 39% above their pre-COVID levels and just 10% below their Celtic Tiger peak.