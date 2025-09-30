Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PS5, computer monitor, and cash stolen from house in Letterkenny

A number of items were stolen from a house in the Fairgreen Hill area of Letterkenny on Friday last.

It’s believed entry was gained through an unlocked back door between 10am and 3pm.

A PS5, a computer monitor and a quantity of cash were stolen from an upstairs bedroom in the house.

If anyone travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those hours on that date, gardai are asking them to make the footage available to them.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area on that day is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Churchill and Burnfoot

30 September 2025
luh-new-1
News

Over €88,500 spent in debt collection fees at LUH from 2013-2022

30 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 September 2025
noac
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC had a social housing vacancy rate of 3% last year

30 September 2025
