PS5, computer monitor, and cash stolen from house in Letterkenny

A number of items were stolen from a house in the Fairgreen Hill area of Letterkenny on Friday last.

It’s believed entry was gained through an unlocked back door between 10am and 3pm.

A PS5, a computer monitor and a quantity of cash were stolen from an upstairs bedroom in the house.

If anyone travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those hours on that date, gardai are asking them to make the footage available to them.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area on that day is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.