Shay Given’s €4m padel centre rejected

Former Ireland Goalkeeper, Shay Given, has had planning permission rejected for a €4 million state-of-the-art padel centre of excellence on lands within the grounds of The Club Hotel at Goffs, Co Kildare.

The Irish Independent reports that land was zoned for equine-related developments.

Padel is an enclosed centre racquet sport, similar to tennis and squash, and has been gaining popularity in recent years.

The facility would have contained nine championship-standard indoor padel courts, along with complementary fitness and wellness offerings, including a gym and recovery rooms.

There were no objections made regarding the planning.