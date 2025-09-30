Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Social housing developments approved for Letterkenny and Killybegs

Donegal County Council has approved Part 8 planning for significant social housing developments in Letterkenny and Killybegs.

Approval was also given for a new footpath adjacent to the existing R245 between Mulroy Woods Hotel and the LIDL retail park.

Members approved the carrying out of works in relation to the construction of 172 social housing units including all associated site development works at Ballymacool in Letterkenny.

The development was widely welcomed, but Cllr Dennis McGee, who lives in Ballymacool at present, said the extra traffic will create serious problems and he questions whether the development will go ahead.

In terms of active travel, he claimed the cart is being put before the horse.

Members also approved an 18 unit development on Fintra Road in Killybegs.

The works include the demolition of a shed, and the construction of two one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

The approval also covers a new vehicular entrance onto Fintragh Road, with connection to existing services and all associated site development works at New Row, Killybegs.

