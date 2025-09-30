Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Trailer stolen outside house at Rosemount Lane in Letterkenny

Gardai in Letterkenny are trying to trace a  red and black trailer than was stolen in Letterkenny on Sunday evening last.

CCTV footage shows a man wearing a blue jacket hooking the trailer onto a white Ford Mondeo.

Gardai are interested in hearing from anyone who saw a white Mondeo in the area, and are asking that anyone who travelled on Main Street, Rosemount Lane or Pearse Road with
a dash-cam between 6pm and 7pm to make the footage available to them.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Abandoned mobile set alight in St Johnston

30 September 2025
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

Copper piping stolen from derelict cottage in Fintown

30 September 2025
broken lock
News, Audio

Gardaí seek witnesses after Buncrana farm incidents

30 September 2025
Credit Union 2
News

New CU lending limits come into force today

30 September 2025
Advertisement

