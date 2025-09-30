Woman sentenced for fraud against Limavady medical practice

A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced today for fraud against a medical practice in Limavady.

Full report:

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Fraud was committed by Cutter at a GP family practice on the Scroggy Road between February 2023 and May 2023. Cutter had entered a guilty plea to all offences during an earlier court hearing.

“She was employed as a temporary reception manager in this busy GP practice, and defrauded the four GP partners who owned the practice out of approximately £63,000.

“The partners relied on Cutter to administer the practice on a day-to-day basis while they focused on tending to the needs of patients.

“However, over the course of a four-month period she employed a variety of fraudulent tactics, such as creating and modifying invoices in order that payments would be made to her own bank accounts.

Detective Inspector Lavery continued: “This case demonstrates how positions of trust can be abused. Cutter stole more than £60,000 from her employer, a GP practice that serves the people of Limavady.

“This loss has not only had an impact on the individual GP’s but additionally the medical service they provide and could have placed vulnerable and unwell persons at risk.

“Her conviction and sentencing we hope should reassure the wider community that fraud will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”