Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We continue the conversation of diffing with listeners having their say, a Councillor queries why Glenveagh castle tours are just 5 days a week and theirs claims that people Eircodes are being incorrectly used to inflate house insurance risks:

Aisling Arnold, Chair of the Donegal Hotels Federation, discusses a country wide fall off in tourists and the money they spend, we discuss the high level of people from Derry being detected drink driving in Donegal and there’s news of the surprisingly high rate of successful libel cases being taken by suspected shoplifters:

Greg chats to author Sophie Morris about her new book ‘Sophie Swaps’ , Chris has business news, Angela Brannigan reacts to news the man found guilty of murdering her daughter, Danielle, in India may be freed pending an appeal and we hear of one man’s expense of holidaying in Donegal: