Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We continue the conversation of diffing with listeners having their say, a Councillor queries why Glenveagh castle tours are just 5 days a week and theirs claims that people Eircodes are being incorrectly used to inflate house insurance risks:

Aisling Arnold, Chair of the Donegal Hotels Federation, discusses a country wide fall off in tourists and the money they spend, we discuss the high level of people from Derry being detected drink driving in Donegal and there’s news of the surprisingly high rate of successful libel cases being taken by suspected shoplifters:

Greg chats to author Sophie Morris about her new book ‘Sophie Swaps’ , Chris has business news, Angela Brannigan reacts to news the man found guilty of murdering her daughter, Danielle, in India may be freed pending an appeal and we hear of one man’s expense of holidaying in Donegal:

Top Stories

garda
News

Gardai launch winter phase of Operation Thor

1 October 2025
wind
News

Wind warning issued for Donegal on Friday

1 October 2025
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

1 October 2025
Dunkineely-NS
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC cleared to begin design of safety scheme at Dunkineely NS

1 October 2025
Advertisement

