AIB says ‘wait a sec and double check’ as scammers move to social media

Social media’s being used to scam people out of hundreds of thousands of euro as hi-tech thieves find new ways to defraud people.

AIB’s warning if something sounds too good, it probably is and it’s advising customers to ‘wait a sec and double check’ before parting with their money.

It says fraudsters are targeting victims through social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, fake cryptocurrency platforms, and professional-looking websites – as well as faking celebrity endorsements to gain trust.

The bank is advising people to never rush into payments under pressure and never part with money before double-checking the source.

