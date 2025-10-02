Coleman returns to Irish squad to face Portugal and Armenia in World Cup Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

Killybegs man Séamus Coleman returns to the squad for the first time since September 2024, providing a significant boost in the absence of fellow right-back Matt Doherty, who is ruled out through injury.

There is also a welcome recall for Hull City defender John Egan, his first since September 2023, following a string of impressive performances in the EFL Championship.

In midfield, West Bromwich Albion’s Jayson Molumby and Millwall’s Will Smallbone are both included, with Jason Knight and Bosun Lawal unavailable due to injury.

The squad is further bolstered by the inclusion of two in-form players on the continent.

Callum O’Dowda is rewarded for his excellent start with Hungarian champions Ferencváros, while Festy Ebosele earns a recall after his standout displays in the Turkish Süper Lig for İstanbul Başakşehir.

Striker Troy Parrott has also been named in the squad as he nears a return from the injury that kept him out of the September window.

It is hoped the AZ Alkmaar forward will feature against Telstar this weekend, after which he will be assessed by the FAI medical team upon arrival into camp.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Portugal & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Callum O’Dowda (Ferencvaros).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Southampton)..

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town).

Fixtures – FIFA World Cup 26 Qualifiers

11/10 – Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Estádio José Alvalade, 7.45pm

14/10 – Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm