Councillor calls for clarity on €6.8m Ramelton project amid public concerns

A local councillor says there needs to be clarity in relation to the €6.8 million plans for Ramelton.

Last week, ACS Civils Dromore was awarded the tenders, with works to commence shortly.

However, Cllr Pauric McGarvey says locals have concerns, as to date there has not been clarity over the details encompassed in the works.

While Cllr McGarvey says the Reimagination of the Public Realm is positive for the town, he needs to be able to answer questions put forward to him by the people he represents: