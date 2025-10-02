Cross border significance of the A5 emphasised at Stormont meeting

Council representatives from across the North West had another meeting with the North’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins last evening to discuss the importance of progressing the A5, primarily in terms of its importance in saving lives, but also because of its key role in the context of the economic development of the region.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Cllr Ruari McHugh says the meeting was an important one, because it also discussed the importance of the Ten-T from Letterkenny to Lifford and on to the border, and the N2 on the Monaghan side of Aughnacloy.

Cllr McHugh says the cross border significance of the A5 cannot be overstated……..

Left to right: Cllr Gary Doherty (Donegal CC) Barry McElduff Chair of Fermanagh Omagh District Council, Gael Gildernew (Mid Ulster DC) DFI Minister liz Kimmins, Frances Burten Chair of Mid Ulster DC, Paul Canning Chair of Donegal CC, PJ O’Hanlon Chair of Monaghan DC.