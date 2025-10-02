Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council warns of flash flooding as Storm Amy approaches

Donegal County Council is warning of a risk of flash flooding across Donegal as Storm Amy approaches.

A status yellow rain warning remains in effect for the county until 8pm this evening while a status yellow wind warning comes into effect at 12 noon tomorrow which will upgrade to status orange at 2pm.

In addition, a Status Red Marine warning is in place.

The European Flood Awareness System has also issued a heightened Flash Flooding warning in the following river catchment areas: Eske, Eaney, Glen, Owenea, Gweebarra, Clady, Reelin, Finn, and Erne in Pettigo, Derg, Mourne (Northern Ireland) confluence with River Finn at Lifford into the Foyle.

The public are asked to take normal precautionary measures in these areas.

Donegal County Council says it will be pre-deploying sandbags in a number of high risk areas while further sandbags are available if required.

The Roads Service, Fire Service and Civil Defence crews are at a heightened state of readiness to respond when needed.

