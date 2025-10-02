Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Intermediate Final: Naomh Columba v Malin Preview

Naomh Columba and Malin will go head-to-head in the 2025 Donegal Intermediate Football Final on Sunday at O’Donnell Park.

Both of these clubs have suffered defeat in recent finals and will be aiming to right the wrongs of the past.

For Naomh Columba, they head into their third final in four years.

The Glencolumbkille side were beaten by Dungloe in 2022 decider and by Termon in 2024.

Malin, meanwhile, lost out to Downings in the 2023 final.

Both managers spoke to Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor of the Donegal News, at a press event ahead of the big game.

Firstly, here’s Naomh Columba manager Brendan Doherty…

 

Malin manager Paul Gallagher also spoke to Ryan…

 

Naomh Columba player Paul O’Hare…

 

And here’s Malin’s Christy Fildara speaking to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty…

