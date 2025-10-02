Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan this evening.

A lorry has gone off the road close to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Gardai say a stop/go system is in place until 7pm, after which the road will be closed for a number of hours to facilitate the removal of the lorry.

The back road from Stranorlar to The Cross is currently closed to facilitate road works.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan says he has contacted Donegal County Council with a view to reopening the road to facilitate traffic while the incident is dealt with.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Top Stories

Donegal lowest earners in country – CSO

2 October 2025
pearse doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF announces its alternative budget

2 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube