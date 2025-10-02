Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan this evening.

A lorry has gone off the road close to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Gardai say a stop/go system is in place until 7pm, after which the road will be closed for a number of hours to facilitate the removal of the lorry.

The back road from Stranorlar to The Cross is currently closed to facilitate road works.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan says he has contacted Donegal County Council with a view to reopening the road to facilitate traffic while the incident is dealt with.