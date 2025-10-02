Flash flooding and road safety notices issued with the arrival of Storm Amy



There have been warnings of flash flooding in Donegal with the arrival of Storm Amy.

The European Flood Awareness System issued the warning regarding the Glen, Eany, Eske, Owenea, Owentocker, Gweebarra, Crolly & Reelin river systems.

Today’s warning will cease at 8pm. The new nationwide warning will take effect tomorrow.

Additionally, a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland and a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea will also take effect from 9am this morning and will last for 24 hours.

A status orange marine warning will take effect from 3pm tomorrow until midnight with southerly winds reaching storm force 10 at times.

For further information on up-to-date weather warnings, visit: https://www.met.ie/warnings-today.html

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring the approaching weather pattern and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Amy progresses.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900, and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency, the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service, call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.ie or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X (Twitter) @DonegalCouncil.

Meanwhile, the RSA is appealing to all road users to proceed with caution and obey road-closure signs set out by Gardaí or local councils.

Cyclists should also make sure they can be seen, with hi-vis clothing and a good set of front and rear lights.

Walkers should walk on the right and face the traffic if there are no footpaths.

The RSA says drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather, and hold back from goods vehicles generating spray that reduces their visibility.

Don’t attempt to drive through floods, as the water might be deeper than you think, the verges could have subsided, and there could be trees or branches down that aren’t visible.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times, and expect the unexpected.