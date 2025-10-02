Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Flash flooding and road safety notices issued with the arrival of Storm Amy


There have been warnings of flash flooding in Donegal with the arrival of Storm Amy.
The European Flood Awareness System issued the warning regarding the Glen, Eany, Eske, Owenea, Owentocker, Gweebarra, Crolly & Reelin river systems.
Today’s warning will cease at 8pm. The new nationwide warning will take effect tomorrow.
Additionally, a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland and a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea will also take effect from 9am this morning and will last for 24 hours.
A status orange marine warning will take effect from 3pm tomorrow until midnight with southerly winds reaching storm force 10 at times.
For further information on up-to-date weather warnings, visit: https://www.met.ie/warnings-today.html
Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring the approaching weather pattern and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Amy progresses.
Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900, and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency, the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service, call 999 or 112.
You can keep up to date on conditions in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.ie or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X (Twitter) @DonegalCouncil.
Meanwhile, the RSA is appealing to all road users to proceed with caution and obey road-closure signs set out by Gardaí or local councils.
Cyclists should also make sure they can be seen, with hi-vis clothing and a good set of front and rear lights.
Walkers should walk on the right and face the traffic if there are no footpaths.
The RSA says drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather, and hold back from goods vehicles generating spray that reduces their visibility.
Don’t attempt to drive through floods, as the water might be deeper than you think, the verges could have subsided, and there could be trees or branches down that aren’t visible.
Drive with dipped headlights at all times, and expect the unexpected.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-20251001-WA0002
News, Top Stories

Flash flooding and road safety notices issued with the arrival of Storm Amy

2 October 2025
rail review
News, Audio, Top Stories

Transport Minister quizzed on the commitment to restore rail in Donegal

2 October 2025
sinead mc laughlin
News, Audio

Foyle MLA says untreated endometriosis represents financial and social cost to society

2 October 2025
Road Closed 1
News

Resurfacing works taking place in MÍn na Croise

2 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-20251001-WA0002
News, Top Stories

Flash flooding and road safety notices issued with the arrival of Storm Amy

2 October 2025
rail review
News, Audio, Top Stories

Transport Minister quizzed on the commitment to restore rail in Donegal

2 October 2025
sinead mc laughlin
News, Audio

Foyle MLA says untreated endometriosis represents financial and social cost to society

2 October 2025
Road Closed 1
News

Resurfacing works taking place in MÍn na Croise

2 October 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 264 – Diane Nesbitt, founder of bespoke bakery Purple Velvet

1 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 1st

1 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube