Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

Gardaí in Inishowen say they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man with injuries on the road at Bridgend last night.

At approximately 8:20 last night Gardaí received a report of a male with injuries on the road at Bridgend.

The man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for the treatment of injuries which were not-life-threatening

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Killea, Manorstown Cross and Bridgend between 7:00pm and 9:00pm and has dash cam or other video footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.