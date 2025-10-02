Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Letterkenny-based ERNACT wins prestigious european award for driving digital and green innovation

ERNACT, the European digital transformation network co-founded by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, has won the prestigious Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic NPA Award for Delivering Change, recognising its leadership in advancing green and digital innovation across Europe’s northern regions.

The award was presented at the NPA’s 25th Anniversary Conference in Bodø, Norway last night, and celebrates ERNACT’s work on a series of pioneering projects, including INNOCAP, MINDSET, IMPROVE, EMERGREEN, SMARCTIC, and DISTINCT.

These have helped transform public services through technology, sustainability, and cross-border cooperation and reflects the NPA’s wider mission to inspire innovative solutions and shared learning across the NPA Programme area which includes Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, and including Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2025
A5 meeting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cross border significance of the A5 emphasised at Stormont meeting

2 October 2025
flood
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council warns of flash flooding as Storm Amy approaches

2 October 2025
ERNACT's Jose Manuel San Emeterio and Leona McGee receiving the award
News

Letterkenny-based ERNACT wins prestigious european award for driving digital and green innovation

2 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2025
A5 meeting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cross border significance of the A5 emphasised at Stormont meeting

2 October 2025
flood
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council warns of flash flooding as Storm Amy approaches

2 October 2025
ERNACT's Jose Manuel San Emeterio and Leona McGee receiving the award
News

Letterkenny-based ERNACT wins prestigious european award for driving digital and green innovation

2 October 2025
gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Model of sustainable tourism must be found for West Donegal – MacGiollaEasbuig

2 October 2025
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor calls for clarity on €6.8m Ramelton project amid public concerns

2 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube