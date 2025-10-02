Letterkenny-based ERNACT wins prestigious european award for driving digital and green innovation

ERNACT, the European digital transformation network co-founded by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, has won the prestigious Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic NPA Award for Delivering Change, recognising its leadership in advancing green and digital innovation across Europe’s northern regions.

The award was presented at the NPA’s 25th Anniversary Conference in Bodø, Norway last night, and celebrates ERNACT’s work on a series of pioneering projects, including INNOCAP, MINDSET, IMPROVE, EMERGREEN, SMARCTIC, and DISTINCT.

These have helped transform public services through technology, sustainability, and cross-border cooperation and reflects the NPA’s wider mission to inspire innovative solutions and shared learning across the NPA Programme area which includes Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, and including Northern Ireland and Scotland.