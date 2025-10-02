Model of sustainable tourism must be found for West Donegal – MacGiollaEasbuig

Members of the Glenties Municipal District are to hold a workshop later this month to discuss the impact of tourism on the local community, particularly in terms of its effect on the availability of accommodation.

The impact of Air B&B is expected to form a large part of that conversation.

The workshop was sought by Cllr Micheal Cholm MacGiollaEasbuig, who says he wants to see a model of sustainable tourism that does not adversely affect the local community.

With that in mind, he says the community must be part of the initiative, and this must be more than a private meeting of councillors.

