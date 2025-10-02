Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

Two officers have been injured during a police pursuit in County Tyrone.

It happened while they were on patrol in the Moor Road area of Coalisland today.

They tried to stop a car with no insurance, but it sped off, leading to a police chase, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s car.

It then continued to drive dangerously and later rammed the same squad car again, this time head-on, causing their injuries.

The pursuit ended after the suspect’s car entered the grounds of a local GAA club, and two people have been arrested.

One of them is the driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, and the other is a 29-year-old woman who was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board as she blocked officers during the pursuit.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News

Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

2 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News

Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

2 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Top Stories

Donegal lowest earners in country – CSO

2 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube