Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

Two officers have been injured during a police pursuit in County Tyrone.

It happened while they were on patrol in the Moor Road area of Coalisland today.

They tried to stop a car with no insurance, but it sped off, leading to a police chase, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s car.

It then continued to drive dangerously and later rammed the same squad car again, this time head-on, causing their injuries.

The pursuit ended after the suspect’s car entered the grounds of a local GAA club, and two people have been arrested.

One of them is the driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, and the other is a 29-year-old woman who was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board as she blocked officers during the pursuit.