Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League of Ireland & FAI Cup Preview

There’s a massive north-west derby in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday night as Sligo Rovers make the trip to play Derry City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Sligo won the previous clash between the two sides 2-0 at The Showgrounds back in July and have since gone on a good run to give themselves a real opportunity of maintaining their Premier Division status.

Derry, meanwhile, are aiming to solidify a European spot for next season.

Tiernan Lynch’s side sit 2nd in the table and a win on Friday would leave them in a strong position heading into the final three games.

The FAI Cup Semi-Finals will also be played this weekend – Finn Harps’ conquerors Cork City face hot favourites St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, while Sunday sees the David v Goliath clash of Shamrock Rovers and Kerry in the other last four fixture.

Finn Harps are not in action this weekend.

Former Harps captain and current Sligo Rovers U19 manager Declan Boyle spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” to preview the weekend’s action…