The Score – 02/10/25

This week on The Score, we look ahead to the Donegal Intermediate Football Final with Malin Manager Paul Gallagher and Naomh Columba boss Brendan Doherty while Tony Boyle gives us the neutral view on the meeting of Glenfin and Termon in the Donegal Senior Ladies Final.

Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us for this weeks League of Ireland Football Chat and in our local soccer segment we hear from the Swilly Rovers and Rathmullan Celtic clubs ahead of their derby clash this weekend.