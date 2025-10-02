Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

The Score – 02/10/25

This week on The Score, we look ahead to the Donegal Intermediate Football Final with Malin Manager Paul Gallagher and Naomh Columba boss Brendan Doherty while Tony Boyle gives us the neutral view on the meeting of Glenfin and Termon in the Donegal Senior Ladies Final.

Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us for this weeks League of Ireland Football Chat and in our local soccer segment we hear from the Swilly Rovers and Rathmullan Celtic clubs ahead of their derby clash this weekend.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News

Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

2 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News

Police officers injured in pursuit in Tyrone

2 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Top Stories

Donegal lowest earners in country – CSO

2 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube