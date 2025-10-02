Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tony Boyle previews Saturday Donegal LGFA Senior Ladies Final

This Saturday Termon and Glenfin will once again go head to head for Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup and be crowned Donegal LGFA Senior Championship winners for 2025.

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides in the last six finals. Termon are the defending champions, that win last year gave them three titles in a row while Glenfin are seeking a first win in the decider since 2021.

Dungloe ladies Manager Tony Boyle has been giving the neutral view on the big game with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…..

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
