Tony Boyle previews Saturday Donegal LGFA Senior Ladies Final

This Saturday Termon and Glenfin will once again go head to head for Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup and be crowned Donegal LGFA Senior Championship winners for 2025.

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides in the last six finals. Termon are the defending champions, that win last year gave them three titles in a row while Glenfin are seeking a first win in the decider since 2021.