Transport Minister quizzed on the commitment to restore rail in Donegal

The government’s record on transport infrastructure in Donegal has come under scrutiny in the Dail.

Raising questions about plans for rail development, Deputy Charles Ward criticised Minister Darragh O’Brien, saying he turned his back on Donegal as Housing Minister, and urging him not to do so as Transport Minister.

Minister of State, Jerry Buttimer said the all island rail review recommendation of a new light rail line from Letterkenny to Derry, which connects with a new proposed rail link, linking Derry to Portadown is being assessed, and pointed to the recent investment in the Local Link service.

Deputy Ward countered by claiming there is a litany of neglect in Donegal when it comes to transport…………..

 

You can hear the full discussion here –

