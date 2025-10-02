“We owe Sligo one” – Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City welcome north-west rivals Sligo Rovers to The Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow night.

The previous fixture between these two sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Sligo back in July – a result that was very frustrating for Derry’s management and fans at the time.

Since then, Sligo have gone on a good run and made a real fist of avoiding relegation.

Derry, meanwhile, may see that loss at The Showgrounds as the moment their title ambitions went up in smoke.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming fixture, Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch says his side “owe Sligo one”…