Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

An incident in Ballyshannon on Tuesday morning of this week has been referred to Fiosrú, formerly the Garda Ombudsman Commission.

Gardaí were alerted to a man injured following a fall from a moving vehicle on Bachelor’s Walk in Ballyshannon on Tuesday morning.

However, they say the matter was referred due to an earlier interaction between Gardaí investigating a roads policing matter and the occupants of a car that the man may have been in.

Fiosrú has confirmed the matter was referred by a Garda Superintendent on Tuesday, and one of its on call team of investigators attended the scene and commenced an investigation.