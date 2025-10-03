Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

An incident in Ballyshannon on Tuesday morning of this week has been referred to Fiosrú, formerly the Garda Ombudsman Commission.

Gardaí were alerted to a man injured following a fall from a moving vehicle on Bachelor’s Walk in Ballyshannon on Tuesday morning.

However, they say the matter was referred due to an earlier interaction between Gardaí investigating a roads policing matter and the occupants of a car that the man may have been in.

Fiosrú has confirmed the matter was referred by a Garda Superintendent on Tuesday, and one of its on call team of investigators attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

