Council urges people to be careful when using alternative sources of heat and light

Latest updates from the ESB are available HERE

With tens of thousands of homes, farms and businesses without power in the county, Donegal County Council is urging people to be very cautious.

The council is advising householders who may be experiencing loss of heat or power due to the effects of Storm Amy to take the following safety measures when considering alternative arrangements for the provision of heat and light ;

Where generators are used, ensure they are in well-ventilated spaces outside, away from any door, window or vent openings into buildings.

Where using stoves / fireplaces which haven’t been in use for a period of time ensure chimneys have been checked and cleared of any blockages prior to use.

Do not obstruct ventilation openings into rooms.

Where gas hobs are in use for cooking, leave windows slightly ajar.

Do not use portable gas heating appliances indoors.

Ensure you have carbon monoxide detectors on each level in your home and in rooms where appliances are located. In the event of a carbon monoxide alarm activation, evacuate the building immediately, leaving doors open and call the emergency services.

Remember, carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas and is a silent killer. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe.

Meanwhile, ESB networks say it will take some time before all power outages can be dealt with

A short time ago, they issued the following statement –

ESB Networks crews working to restore electricity supply with 184,000 customers currently impacted by Storm Amy

As of 5:15pm approximately 184 ,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power, predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal

With Met Éireann Status Red, Orange and Yellow warnings remaining in place, and the dynamic nature of this event, further power outages can be expected

Crews will continue the restoration work for as long as possible this evening, but it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight due to the hazardous weather conditions and accessibility challenges

As assessments across the network are completed information on power outages and restoration times will be available on www.PowerCheck.ie

Stay Safe, Stay Clear of fallen electricity wires. Report any damage to the network and fallen wires by calling 1800 372 999

Issued: 5:15 pm on Friday 3 October 2025

Weather conditions associated with Met Éireann’s Status Red, Orange and Yellow warnings have led to outages throughout today, Friday 3 October, as Storm Amy causes substantial damage to the electricity network.

As of 5:15pm approximately 184, 000 homes, farms and businesses are without power, predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

With Met Éireann weather warnings still in place, and the dynamic nature of the event, further power outages can be expected throughout the evening.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors have been deployed to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions. ESB Networks crews are mobilised and are working to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Our crews will continue the restoration for as long as possible this evening but, with the difficult conditions, it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight.

We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank impacted customers for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.

We will update power estimated restoration times as soon as we have assessed the network, and these will be available to view on www.PowerCheck.ie.

We advise customers to sign up for our “Keep me Updated” service for power outages on www.PowerCheck.ie to receive theses status updates directly.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.