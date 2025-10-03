Council warns of continued road dangers as clean-up begins

Following a Red Alert between 4pm and 6pm today, an Orange Wind Warning remains in place in Donegal until 10pm tonight, followed by a Yellow Wind Warning until 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday.

There are reports of multiple trees down across the county, blocking or partially blocking roads.

Donegal County Council crews are now re-mobilising and dealing with blockages on arterial routes on a priority basis this evening. The clean up will continue again tomorrow morning where necessary.

People are being asked not to travel during the Orange warning period unless absolutely necessary, and to be aware of the danger posed by fallen power lines.

People can keep up to date on conditions in their area by signing up for alerts to their phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal

County Council on Facebook or on X(Twitter)