Cross-border project to raise awareness of impacts of frailty launched

A cross-border project has been launched to raise awareness of the impacts of frailty.

The €8.4 million CAWT Early Frailty Intervention Project, being rolled out by the Co-operation and Working Together, aims to help raise awareness of the impacts of frailty and to provide individuals with education and community supports to promote a proactive approach to maintaining health and well-being.

The initiative will focus on early identification of those aged 55+ who are at risk of becoming frail.

Through a network of community-based teams, it will provide access to screening, assessment, education, and support to empower individuals to maintain independence and manage their health and well-being. This approach supports active ageing and will improve overall health outcomes and well-being for older people.

Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, says by identifying and addressing frailty earlier in life, the project will support older people to stay healthier for longer, living independently in their own homes and remaining active within their communities. In turn, she says, this will help reduce pressure on Emergency Departments and support more timely hospital discharges back into the community.

