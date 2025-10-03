DCC urges people to stay indoors while red weather warning remains in place

Stay away from coasts, don’t make unnecessary journeys, and charge your phone in advance of power outages.

That’s the advice as Storm Amy hits the country.

Donegal is subject to a status red wind warning until 6 o’clock this evening, before reverting to status orange until 10 o’clock tonight.

All of Connacht and Clare are currently under that orange alert – with a status yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country until midnight.

Harry Blaney Bridge will be closed until later this evening, and Doneqal County Council says it continues to monitor the situation.

Its main point of advice is for people to shelter in place and not to travel during the alert.

The local authority says the winds forecast have the strength to be severely destructive, bringing a risk to life and property.

It’s also expecting the county’s electricity network to be badly impacted, and has reiterated the ESB’s warning to never to approach fallen wires.

There are over 20,000 homes and businesses currently without power in Donegal, covering al areas of the county.

Bryan Cannon is Director of Roads with Donegal County Council.

He’s been outlining the current situation…….