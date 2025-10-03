Derry City’s clash with Sligo Rovers postponed due to weather

Tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash between Derry City and Sligo Rovers has been postponed due to the worsening weather conditions.

The League Of Ireland released a statement this morning, saying: “Due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Amy and with an amber warning for high winds in place in Derry and an Orange weather warning in place in Sligo, a decision has been made to postpone tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium between Derry City and Sligo Rovers”.

The game will now take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Sunday afternoon.