Donegal remains dangerously exposed to extreme weather events – MEP Mullooly

A Midlands North West MEP has warned Donegal remains “dangerously” exposed to extreme weather events.

It’s after the Climate Change Advisory Council confirmed that no all-of-government emergency plan is in place yet, nine months on from Storm Éowyn.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly has praised ESB crews, local volunteers and emergency staff for their work during the storm but says the lack of preparedness left Ireland dependent on outside help.

He says, with Storm Amy reaching the county today, Donegal people are still being left at risk by the Government:

