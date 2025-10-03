Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group meeting postponed

The Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group meeting has been postponed until next Friday.
It will take place in the Ionad (upstairs above the library) at 7pm and doors will be open from 6:30pm.
The group apologises for any inconvenience caused.
