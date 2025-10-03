Durkan tells the Assembly the North West is not getting the investment it needs

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the North West is still not getting the investment and support it needs, despite claims to the contrary from the Executive.

In the chamber this week, Foyle MLA Mark Durkan said Derry is experiencing record homelessness and lack of opportunity, at a tome when services are being scaled back, including the city’s Crisis Intervention Service.

Mr Durkan told MLAs the First Minister had stated the region is thriving.

The reality, he claimed, is quite the opposite………….