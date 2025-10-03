HSE warns of service disruption in Donegal

HSE West and North West is advising that there will be significant disruptions to health services today (Friday, 03 October) due to the status red weather warning associated with Storm Amy.

Due to the Red Weather warning in place, the Out of Hours GP service (NoWDOC) in Donegal will be limited to a phone service, offering self-care advice, between 6pm and 8pm.

A red weather warning means everyone should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

Treatment centre visits for those patients who have been scheduled with an appointment will operate as planned from 8pm and throughout the weekend.

You must make an appointment in advance to visit an Out of Hours GP, NoWDOC can be contacted on 0818 400 911.

We will provide regular updates on services on our webpage https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/ and we will also provide regular updates through local media and on our national and regional social media channels.

Keep up to date with @HSELive and @HSE_West_NWest on X (formerly twitter) or www.hse.ie for all the latest information regarding health services.