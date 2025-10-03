Hugh boost for Lifford greyhound racing with big money Oaks competition

There’s been a major boost announced today in relation to greyhound racing at Lifford Stadium.

BoyleSports have announced that it will be the sponsor for the 2025 Lifford Oaks, which will be run over three weeks with the overall winner bagging the €10,000 first prize.

This year’s event marks a historic milestone as it is the first Oaks to take place at the track since 2009 and represents the biggest competition to take place at Lifford Greyhound Stadium since it reopened in 2023.

Liam McKee, Head of Sponsorship at BoyleSports, said: “We are delighted to partner with Lifford for the first Oaks at the stadium in many years, and the biggest event since its reopening. As determined supporters of Greyhound Racing it is something we are proud to be part of, so we can’t wait to crown a very worthy champion.”

Spencer Saberton, Racing Manager at Lifford Stadium, added: “The return of the Oaks is a huge boost for the track and for everyone who has supported racing here since our reopening. To have BoyleSports backing the event makes it even more special and we’re thrilled to be hosting a competition which promises top-class racing from the off.”

The competition gets underway on Saturday, October 18th.