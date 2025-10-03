Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Hugh boost for Lifford greyhound racing with big money Oaks competition

There’s been a major boost announced today in relation to greyhound racing at Lifford Stadium.

BoyleSports have announced that it will be the sponsor for the 2025 Lifford Oaks, which will be run over three weeks with the overall winner bagging the €10,000 first prize.

This year’s event marks a historic milestone as it is the first Oaks to take place at the track since 2009 and represents the biggest competition to take place at Lifford Greyhound Stadium since it reopened in 2023. 

Liam McKee, Head of Sponsorship at BoyleSports, said: “We are delighted to partner with Lifford for the first Oaks at the stadium in many years, and the biggest event since its reopening. As determined supporters of Greyhound Racing it is something we are proud to be part of, so we can’t wait to crown a very worthy champion.” 

Spencer Saberton, Racing Manager at Lifford Stadium, added: “The return of the Oaks is a huge boost for the track and for everyone who has supported racing here since our reopening. To have BoyleSports backing the event makes it even more special and we’re thrilled to be hosting a competition which promises top-class racing from the off.”

The competition gets underway on Saturday, October 18th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fiosru
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

3 October 2025
storm amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

3 October 2025
childcare
News

Government plans to increase minimum rates of pay for childcare workers

3 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fiosru
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

3 October 2025
storm amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

3 October 2025
childcare
News

Government plans to increase minimum rates of pay for childcare workers

3 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 October 2025
updated meeting flyer
News

Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group meeting postponed

3 October 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safety advice issued as Storm Amy makes landfall in Donegal

3 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube