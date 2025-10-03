Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

 

Tree Down on the R238 near Skeoge Road Junction

——————————

R253 Glenmore to Reelin blocked at McGlynns shop due to fallen tree

——————————

Tree Down on the R238 near the Red Door Restaurant in Fahan

——————————-

R252 blocked near Cloghan

—————————-

Trees and electricity wires down on the N3 between Belleek and Ballyshannon.

Find alternative route if you must drive.

——————-

Road Blocked between Gleneely and Redcastle on the L-1411.

——-

Tree down accross the road near Solomons Court Glencar Letterkenny.

———

Road blocked on R250 due to fallen trees past Breenagh Junction on Fintown side on the R250

————

Road partially blocked due to fallen tree outside ramelton on the Rathmullan rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

————–

A power outage may cause water supply disruptions to McSheffrey’s Bridge, Three Glens, Culdaff and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

——————

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Stranlongford, Cloughroe, Lettermore, Midcut, Drumkeen and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal

—————–

Numerous other reports of fallen trees across Donegal, particularly in North Inishowen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-03 181536
Top Stories, News

Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

3 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-03 173323
News, Top Stories

Council urges people to be careful when using alternative sources of heat and light

3 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 3rd

3 October 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Letterkenny incident

3 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-03 181536
Top Stories, News

Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

3 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-03 173323
News, Top Stories

Council urges people to be careful when using alternative sources of heat and light

3 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 3rd

3 October 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Letterkenny incident

3 October 2025
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urges people to stay indoors while red weather warning remains in place

3 October 2025
derry city council
News

Storm Amy – Statement from Derry City and Strabane District Council

3 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube