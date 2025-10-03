Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

Tree Down on the R238 near Skeoge Road Junction

——————————

R253 Glenmore to Reelin blocked at McGlynns shop due to fallen tree

——————————

Tree Down on the R238 near the Red Door Restaurant in Fahan

——————————-

R252 blocked near Cloghan

—————————-

Trees and electricity wires down on the N3 between Belleek and Ballyshannon.

Find alternative route if you must drive.

——————-

Road Blocked between Gleneely and Redcastle on the L-1411.

——-

Tree down accross the road near Solomons Court Glencar Letterkenny.

———

Road blocked on R250 due to fallen trees past Breenagh Junction on Fintown side on the R250

————

Road partially blocked due to fallen tree outside ramelton on the Rathmullan rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

————–

A power outage may cause water supply disruptions to McSheffrey’s Bridge, Three Glens, Culdaff and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

——————

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Stranlongford, Cloughroe, Lettermore, Midcut, Drumkeen and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal

—————–

Numerous other reports of fallen trees across Donegal, particularly in North Inishowen