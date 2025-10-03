Letterkenny Post Office closing from 3pm today

Letterkenny Main Post Office will close at 3pm today and customers in county Donegal are advised that some post offices may close early today Friday for the safety of customers and staff.

They say any uncollected Social Welfare benefits, parcels etc will be safe, secure and available for collection once weather conditions are safe and post offices reopen.

Also, due to the Red Weather Warning, there will be no mail collections from businesses, postboxes or post offices in County Donegal this afternoon.