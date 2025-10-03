Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man and woman due in court after police officers injured in Tyrone pursuit

Two people have been charged to court following a police pursuit in Coalisland, Tyrone yesterday, in which two officers were injured.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman has also been charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and cruelty to children.

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22nd October.

