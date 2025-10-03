Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man confirmed dead following weather related incident in Letterkenny

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 40s has died following a weather related incident in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Gardai and emergency services attended after the incident at a domestic property at around 4:15pm.

The body of the man was removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Gardaí continue to carry out enquiries and the results of the post mortem will determine the course of those enquiries.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Advertisement

