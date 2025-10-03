Man injured in Letterkenny incident

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious injury incident involving a male in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:15pm.
As this incident is ongoing, there is no further information at this time.
