Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Man injured in Letterkenny incident

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious injury incident involving a male in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:15pm.

As this incident is ongoing, there is no further information at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-03 181536
Top Stories, News

Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

3 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-03 173323
News, Top Stories

Council urges people to be careful when using alternative sources of heat and light

3 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 3rd

3 October 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Letterkenny incident

3 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-03 181536
Top Stories, News

Latest alerts from DCC and Uisce Eireann as Storm Amy crosses Donegal

3 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-03 173323
News, Top Stories

Council urges people to be careful when using alternative sources of heat and light

3 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 3rd

3 October 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Letterkenny incident

3 October 2025
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urges people to stay indoors while red weather warning remains in place

3 October 2025
derry city council
News

Storm Amy – Statement from Derry City and Strabane District Council

3 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube