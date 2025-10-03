Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Massive fishing quota cuts could lead to “economic Armageddon” in the North West

It’s being claimed massive fish quota reductions announced earlier could lead to an “economic Armageddon” in the North West.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the macker quota is set to reduce by 70%, equating to approximately €66 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

This follows scientific advice to protect the species that have declined.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters says the situation is dire:

 

Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Massive fishing quota cuts could lead to “economic Armageddon” in the North West

3 October 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man to be further charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Killybegs in April

3 October 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man and woman due in court after police officers injured in Tyrone pursuit

3 October 2025
243
News, Audio, Top Stories

€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

3 October 2025
Advertisement

