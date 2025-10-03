Massive fishing quota cuts could lead to “economic Armageddon” in the North West

It’s being claimed massive fish quota reductions announced earlier could lead to an “economic Armageddon” in the North West.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the macker quota is set to reduce by 70%, equating to approximately €66 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

This follows scientific advice to protect the species that have declined.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters says the situation is dire: