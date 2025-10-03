Safety advice issued as Storm Amy makes landfall in Donegal

A status orange wind warning has been extended to six counties along the west coast.

It’ll come into effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Clare at 2pm, as Storm Amy makes landfall.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, while a status yellow rain alert for Galway and Kerry is already in place.

Schools have been closed in some parts of the North, with various amber and yellow alerts issued by the UK Met Office.

Brian Cannon, Director of Roads and Transportation with Donegal County Council was speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show.

He says the public need to be extra cautious on the roads today:

Cillian Kelly from the RNLI is urging people to stay away from the coasts: