Storm Amy – Statement from Derry City and Strabane District Council

As a result of Storm Amy, which is expected to bring a risk of disruption on Friday and Saturday, 03 and 04 October, Derry City and Strabane District Council, is advising the public that the rain and wind warnings could have an impact on some of its services.

Council is also encouraging businesses and householders to take all the necessary precautions to keep them and their property safe and to check the weather updates before travelling.

Refuse Collections

While our refuse collection services will be operating as normal, please expect some delays and be advised that there are some parts, particularly in rural areas, that may be difficult to access due to poor weather conditions. In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins out as normal making sure they are placed in a secure location, and our teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so.

Cemeteries

As a precautionary measure all Council owned Cemeteries will remain closed to the public on Friday, 03 October and Saturday 04 October, except for funerals. Cemeteries will be assessed regularly on Saturday and reopened when it is safe to do so.

Recycling Centres

Plumbridge and Newtownstewart Centres closed on Friday at 3pm. All other recycling centres will close from 5pm this evening and will reopen tomorrow following inspections. Users are advised to use the facilities with caution and to cooperate fully with staff.

Grass & 3G pitches and outdoor sports facilities

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches and 3G pitches will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the poor weather conditions. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these will also be closed and subject to inspections before reopening. User groups of these facilities will be contacted directly.

Parks, play parks and greenways

All Council parks, greenways and play areas will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. The Council is also urging the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees. Inspections will be carried out before they are deemed safe to open, so please expect delays to reopening over the weekend.

Leisure Centres

All of our leisure centres will close at 6pm on Friday evening. Brooke Park Leisure Centre will remain closed on Saturday. All other facilities will reopen as normal on Saturday.

Council facilities

The Guildhall and the Tower Museum closed to the public at 3pm on Friday and will open as normal on Saturday.

Council Offices

The Council offices on Strand Road, Derry and Derry Road, Strabane, closed at the earlier time of 4pm on Friday.

Community Safety Wardens

Community Safey wardens will not be out on patrol on Friday but will still be contactable.

Community facilities

As of 12:45 PM Friday, 03 October, here is an update on Community Centres that are closed or closing early in anticipation of Storm Amy.

IMMEDIATELY CLOSED:

Bishop Street CC

Carnhill CC

Clady CC

Glebe CC

Irish Street CC

Kildrum Gardens CC

Leafair Well-Being Centre

Lincoln Courts CC

Oakland Park CC & Football Pavillion

Tullyally CC

Springhill Community facility

Closing at earlier time

1:00 PM: Creggan CC (Central Drive), Fanad Drive Sub Office

1:30 PM: Glenview CC & Men’s Shed Innov. Hub

2:00 PM: Galliagh CC, Mullabuoy CC, Top of the Hill CC (Hillcrest)

OPEN:

Shantallow Community Centre (Open until 9pm)

City of Derry Airport

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at – https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

Inspections before reopening

The Council has advised that routine inspections will be carried out on all Council facilities on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning prior to them reopening. The public are asked to be patient as it may take time for them to open, and they will only be opened when deemed safe to do so.

Further updates on all Council services will be provided on our social media channels.

Met Office advice

The following guidance has been provided by the Met Office. Warnings can be found at this link UK weather warnings – Met Office

What to expect

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

What to do

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Emergency Contact numbers:

Emergency services 999 or 112

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

NI Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

NI Water – 03457 440 088

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

Report a blocked road – 0300 200 7891

For further advice:

Severe weather, storms, flooding and drought | nidirect

Register on the Met Office website or download the Met Office app to receive weather warnings; http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/services/mobile-digital-services/weather-app

Ends