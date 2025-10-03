Swilly Rovers and Rathmullan Celtic set to collide in TDA Division 1

In our spotlight on the Donegal Junior League this week, Chris Ashmore has been getting an update on what’s going on at two clubs who meet each other in a derby clash in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1.

Swilly Rovers host Rathmullan Celtic at Swilly Park on Sunday at 1.00pm.

Chris has been speaking with Swilly Chairpeson PJ Kavanangh about a new manager, ground developments, underage football and much more.

Chris began by putting it to PJ that they went into the new season on a better footing than last year….

Meanwhile, up the road, Rathmullan Celtic also have a new manager and, like Swilly, they were relegated from the top tier last season.

Chris has been finding out more about their set up for this season’s campaign from new boss Chris Cunningham…