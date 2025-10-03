Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Swilly Rovers and Rathmullan Celtic set to collide in TDA Division 1

In our spotlight on the Donegal Junior League this week, Chris Ashmore has been getting an update on what’s going on at two clubs who meet each other in a derby clash in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1.

Swilly Rovers host Rathmullan Celtic at Swilly Park on Sunday at 1.00pm.

Chris has been speaking with Swilly Chairpeson PJ Kavanangh about a new manager, ground developments, underage football and much more.

Chris began by putting it to PJ that they went into the new season on a better footing than last year….

 

Meanwhile, up the road, Rathmullan Celtic also have a new manager and, like Swilly, they were relegated from the top tier last season.

Chris has been finding out more about their set up for this season’s campaign from new boss Chris Cunningham…

Top Stories

court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man to be further charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Killybegs in April

3 October 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man and woman due in court after police officers injured in Tyrone pursuit

3 October 2025
243
News, Audio, Top Stories

€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

3 October 2025
IMG-20251001-WA0002
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to be cautious ahead of Storm Amy

3 October 2025
