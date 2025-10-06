Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
CCPC issue electrocution warning for circulation pumps used in home heating systems

An urgent safety alert has been issued for circulation pumps used in some home heating systems.

The consumer watchdog says there’s a risk of electrocution associated with certain models of Tucson pumps that were manufactured between 2017 and 2024.

Around 114,000 are believed to be in use here, while a full list of serial numbers for the affected products is on the CCPC and Tucson websites.

Grainne Griffin, Director of Communications with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is urging tradespeople in particular to exercise caution:

