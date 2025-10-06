Final negotiations continue ahead of Budget Day tomorrow

Final budget negotiations will continue today ahead of tomorrow’s announcement.

There will be no widespread cost-of-living one-off benefits like previous years, while workers won’t see the benefit of an income tax package for the first time in a number of years.

The Irish Farmers Association is hoping for a “Tillage Survival Scheme” to be given to farmers to help offset the dip in profits they experienced this year.

Chair of the IFA’s Farm Business Committee, Bill O’Keefe says tillage farmers have had a difficult year: