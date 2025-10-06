Housing Minister urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal

The Housing Minister is being urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal.

The county is currently under band three housing limits. This has led to calls from Councillor Gerry McMonagle for band one limits to be implemented which is €40,000.

Councillor McMonagle says since limits were set, Donegal has experienced a massive rise in private sector rents, an increase in house prices, all of which are leading to more and more people needing to apply for social housing as they cannot afford the high rents and are unable to meet the criteria set by banks and lending institutions to qualify for mortgages.

He says more and more social housing applicants are being turned down due to the threshold on income limits set by Government: