Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Housing Minister urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal

The Housing Minister is being urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal.

The county is currently under band three housing limits. This has led to calls from Councillor Gerry McMonagle for band one limits to be implemented which is €40,000.

Councillor McMonagle says since limits were set, Donegal has experienced a massive rise in private sector rents, an increase in house prices, all of which are leading to more and more people needing to apply for social housing as they cannot afford the high rents and are unable to meet the criteria set by banks and lending institutions to qualify for mortgages.

He says more and more social housing applicants are being turned down due to the threshold on income limits set by Government:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home
News, Audio

Housing Minister urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal

6 October 2025
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio

Final negotiations continue ahead of Budget Day tomorrow

6 October 2025
esbpole
News, Top Stories

Over 2,300 still without power in Donegal

6 October 2025
jim gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin pulls out of Presidential election race

6 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home
News, Audio

Housing Minister urged to review social housing income limits in Donegal

6 October 2025
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio

Final negotiations continue ahead of Budget Day tomorrow

6 October 2025
esbpole
News, Top Stories

Over 2,300 still without power in Donegal

6 October 2025
jim gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin pulls out of Presidential election race

6 October 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Planned water works may cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny today

6 October 2025
INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC attempting to put together Emergency Household Response Package

6 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube