Jim Gavin pulls out of Presidential election race

Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin has pulled out of the Presidential election race.

The former Dublin GAA manager is withdrawing with immediate effect.

Jim Gavin says he always knew the Presidential campaign would be robust and challenging.

In a statement late last night, he said recent days gave him cause to reflect.

He says he made a mistake which was not in keeping with his character and the standards he set himself, and he’s now taking steps to address the matter.

It comes after reports Mr Gavin owes a former tenant three thousand €300 during a Presidential debate yesterday, he said he was looking into the matter, but did not have “all the information.”

It means it’s now a two-horse contest between Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and Independent Catherine Connolly.

The Taoiseach says he fully understands Mr Gavin’s decision and believes it is the correct one.

Micheal Martin says Jim has accepted he made an error in relation to an issue which has arisen in recent days.

He says he is clear he doesn’t want to bring controversy onto this office and he wishes him well.

